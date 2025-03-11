Israeli soldier wounded in car-ramming near Tel Aviv

An Israeli soldier was injured in a car-ramming attack near a military base close to Tel Aviv in central Israel on Tuesday, Israeli media said.

The public broadcaster said the soldier sustained moderate injuries as he attempted to stop a speeding vehicle near the Tzrifin military base.

KAN claimed that the vehicle was driven by a Palestinian from Jenin city in the northern West Bank.

The attacker was arrested by Israeli forces after a pursuit operation, Israeli media said, without providing details about his fate.

The Israeli army said it is investigating the incident, which took place at the entrance gate checkpoint of the military base.

Tension has escalated across the occupied Palestinian territories as Israel continued a deadly raid in the northern West Bank since January, killing at least 68 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.