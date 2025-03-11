3 more Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed in an ongoing Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that two people were shot dead by Israeli forces at dawn in Jenin city.

A 58-year-old woman also lost her life to Israeli fire in the same city.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Tuesday that its teams had received the body of a Palestinian woman from the Israeli army at the Jalameh checkpoint, north of Jenin city.

Palestinian activists published footage of Israeli soldiers transferring the woman's body in a black bag from one of Jenin's neighborhoods.

Witnesses earlier said that Israeli forces besieged a house near the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank and blew up another in Haifa Street in the city.

The new deaths came as the Israeli army has continued a deadly military offensive in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing at least 68 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 934 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.