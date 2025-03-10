IRAQ SUPPORTS SYRIAS SECURITY, STABILITY, AND UNITY: OFFICIAL

Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji has said his country stands by its neighbor Syria in its security, stability, and unity among its people.

Al-Araji's remarks came late Sunday, following the events in the Syrian coastal region, and a meeting of Syria's neighboring countries in Amman, which brought together representatives from Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon.

The meeting reaffirmed support for the new Syrian government and agreed to establish an operations room to combat the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, while also condemning Israeli attacks on Syria.

"The unity of Syria and the guarantee of its security and stability require a voice of reason and moderation, away from sectarianism and nationalism," Al-Araji said in a statement on X.

He emphasized that "a stable Syria, reconciled with its components, is the goal of every citizen who loves their country and people."

The Iraqi national security advisor said his country "stands by its sister nation, Syria, in its security, stability, and unity among its people."

Last week, Syria's coastal governorates of Latakia and Tartus witnessed coordinated attacks by remnants of the Assad regime. These were the most intense assaults since the regime's collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties.

After the collapse of the Assad regime in December, the new Syrian authorities launched an initiative to settle the status of former regime members in the military and security forces, contingent on their surrendering weapons and remaining untainted by bloodshed.

While tens of thousands accepted the initiative, some armed groups made up of regime remnants, particularly in the coastal region where high-ranking Assad officers were stationed, rejected it.

Over time, these groups fled to the mountainous areas, stirring tensions, destabilizing the region, and launching sporadic attacks against government forces in recent weeks.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.





