Hundreds of Haredi Jews enter southern Lebanon to pray at gravesite: Israeli media

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews forced their way into Lebanese territory under army protection to pray at a gravesite they claim belongs to a Jewish scholar, Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said the incursion took place early Friday, in the first such incident since the outbreak of fighting between the Israeli army and Lebanese group Hezbollah in October 2023.

Haaretz said ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, believe that the tomb belongs to Rabbi Ashi.

On Friday, the Lebanese army denounced Israel's breach of the country's sovereignty by escorting Jewish settlers into a site in southern Lebanon, calling it a "violation of international resolutions and the recent ceasefire agreement."

Haredi Jews make up about 13% of Israel's population of approximately 10 million and do not serve in the military, instead dedicating their lives to studying the Torah.

Last year, Israel's Supreme Court mandated the drafting of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army and banned financial aid to religious institutions whose students refused military service.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 84 people and injuries to more than 280 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.







