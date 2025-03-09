High-level Turkish delegation received by Jordan’s king in Amman

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın Sunday met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the country's capital Amman.

The monarch received Fidan, Güler, and Kalın, along with their counterparts from Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

The regional security meeting focused on cooperation in security, counterterrorism, and the fight against organized crime, alongside discussions of broader regional dynamics.

Ankara places great importance on close cooperation with regional countries in responding to security threats at and beyond its borders.