HAMAS WELCOMES HOUTHIS DEADLINE FOR ISRAEL TO ALLOW AID TO GAZA

Hamas welcomes Houthi's deadline for Israel to allow aid to Gaza

The Palestinian Hamas group welcomed Houthis' deadline for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas also called on the international community and the UN to take urgent action to stop the "starvation crime" being perpetrated by the Israeli government against innocent civilians in Gaza.

On Friday, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the head of the Houthi group, gave Israel a four-day deadline to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip or it will resume naval operations against Israel, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

Since November 2023, the Houthis in Yemen have launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets and Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea in "solidarity with Gaza."

Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of a three-phase ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,800 injured in a brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The assault, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold Jan. 19.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









