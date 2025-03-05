Gaza death toll tops 48,400 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered 30 more bodies from the rubble in the Gaza Strip, pushing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,440, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said the toll included four Palestinians killed by Israeli fire and another one who died of his wounds in the last 48 hours.

Nearly 111,845 others were injured in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023, the ministry said.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.