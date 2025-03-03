Hamas urges Arab countries to stop Israel’s starvation policy in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas called on Arab countries on Monday to take "practical steps" to stop the starvation of Gaza's population by Israel.

Egypt is set to host an emergency Arab summit on Tuesday to formulate a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue and present an Arab counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza's population.

The summit will be held two days after Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, hours after the expiry of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, along with its rejection to enter talks for the deal's second phase.

"The continuation of the starvation policy paves the way for the displacement of Gaza's population, which poses a threat to the Arab national security system," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

He urged the Arab countries "to take practical steps to prevent the occupation from continuing its policy of starvation."

Last month, US President Donald Trump also proposed to "take over" Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination. His plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

The ceasefire agreement halted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 48,400 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





