5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts southwestern Iran

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck the city of Iranshahr in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southwestern Iran on Monday.

A statement from the seismological center of the University of Tehran said the earthquake struck at 09:55 local time (0625GMT) at a depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles).

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years.

The most catastrophic earthquake in the country's recent history occurred in 2013 when at least 34,000 people died in the city of Bam, located in the southeastern Kerman province. That earthquake had a magnitude of 6.7.

In July 2022, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southern province of Hormozgan, along the coast of the Persian Gulf, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.





