Soaring prices stymie Ramadan joy for Yemenis

Yemenis are entering this year's Ramadan under some of the harshest living conditions ever, with an alarming rise in prices that has left many unable to meet even their most basic needs.

The once-celebratory occasion has become a source of frustration, with many feeling the absence of joy due to the soaring cost of living.

The country is grappling with a historic collapse of its local currency, with the Yemeni rial plunging in value.

Currently, the US dollar is exchanged at around 2,300 Yemeni rials, compared to 1,630 rials per dollar during Ramadan last year.

Over the course of just one year, the rial has lost more than a third of its value, resulting in significant price hikes across essential goods, including basic food items like flour.





- UNBEARABLE PRICE HIKES

Many Yemenis, like Abdullah Mansour, are struggling to make ends meet. Mansour, who lives in the city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen and supports a family of nine, told Anadolu that he has been unable to prepare for Ramadan due to skyrocketing prices and his lack of financial resources.

"We couldn't prepare for anything. We didn't buy anything for Ramadan. We don't have money. We're struggling every day just to cover our immediate expenses without thinking about the future," said Mansour.

"Before the war, we used to prepare for this holy month by buying necessities, but now even the basics are hard to afford. The currency collapse has been the biggest blow to our lives," he added.

Oum Noor al-Din, a mother of three children, shares a similar experience. "We are barely managing to provide the essentials for our family," she said, adding that poverty has deprived them of the joy of preparing for Ramadan.

"The high prices have made things even worse. We can't even afford Eid clothes for our children. Last year, a kind-hearted person helped us," she said.





- ECONOMIC COLLAPSE

Economic researcher Wafiq Saleh explained that the situation has worsened due to a persistent decline in the value of the rial, a lack of job opportunities, and the absence of government interventions to address the economic challenges.

"Most citizens have become unable to meet their most basic needs," he said. "The markets are stagnant, and the purchasing power of citizens has significantly decreased."

In February 2025, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported a noticeable deterioration in food security in Yemen.

The WFP found that 67% of households in areas controlled by the Yemeni government were experiencing severe food shortages, compared to 63% in areas controlled by the Houthi group.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 19.5 million people in Yemen need urgent assistance and protection, an increase of 1.3 million people from the previous year.

Despite these overwhelming challenges, Yemenis are still trying to find joy in Ramadan.

In the capital city, Sana'a, a local citizen named Jalal al-Abri said: "Purchasing power is lower than last year, but we try to save money whenever we can to buy some of the Ramadan essentials, especially at markets with discounts."

However, for many families, it remains a constant struggle to meet their basic needs in the month of fasting.





- GRIM OUTLOOK ON YEMEN'S ECONOMY

Yemeni Minister for Planning and International Cooperation Waed Badhib revealed on Tuesday that the country had lost $250 billion due to the war.

"The war has led to a 700% depreciation of the national currency and an unemployment rate of 80%," he said. "Yemen is facing severe economic, social, humanitarian, and institutional challenges due to the ongoing conflict."

Yemen has fallen into violence since the Iran-backed Houthi group captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country in 2014 from the Yemeni government.





