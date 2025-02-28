Qatar urges Israel to allow UNRWA, international organizations to operate in occupied territories

Qatar has submitted a written memorandum to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), emphasizing Israel's obligation to allow the UN and other international organizations to operate in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The memorandum, presented as part of a request for an advisory opinion from the ICJ, seeks clarification on Israel's responsibilities regarding the presence and activities of UN agencies, particularly the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), as well as other international organizations and third states.

In a statement issued on Friday, Qatar's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the memorandum was submitted in response to a Dec. 2024 resolution by the UN General Assembly, titled "Request for an Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel's Obligations Regarding the Presence of United Nations Activities, International Organizations, and Third States."

Qatar asserted in its submission that "Israel must allow UN agencies, including UNRWA and other humanitarian organizations, to operate freely within its borders and the occupied Palestinian territories."

The memorandum also stressed "the necessity of respecting and protecting UN and international organization properties, including schools, medical facilities, transportation, and water infrastructure."

It further underscored "the need to safeguard humanitarian and medical personnel working in these areas."

Last October, the Israeli parliament passed two laws that called for ending the UNRWA's operations in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency. The laws came into effect on Jan. 30.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place since last month, pausing Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 48,360 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





