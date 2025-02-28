PKK/YPG TERRORIST GROUPS ATTACKS SEVERELY DAMAGE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IN SYRIAS MANBIJ

Ongoing attacks by the PKK/YPG terrorist group on civilians and the destruction of health care facilities have severely disrupted medical services in Syria's Manbij district, located in Aleppo province.

On Dec. 9, 2024, Manbij was liberated from PKK/YPG occupation during Operation Dawn of Freedom, leaving behind a health care system in ruins due to the group's actions.

Tunnels dug by PKK/YPG beneath hospitals continue to endanger both medical facilities and residents. The risk of sudden collapses further hampers the already struggling health care services.

Despite the group's removal from Manbij, it continues targeting civilians and residential areas with bomb attacks, worsening the already fragile health care infrastructure.

Meanwhile, health care workers are struggling to provide basic medical services with limited resources as they attempt to rebuild the district's health system.

Emin Abdo, a dialysis patient at Manbij National Hospital, spoke to Anadolu about the dire health care conditions in the district.

He highlighted frequent power outages and fuel shortages for generators, forcing patients to travel to other cities for treatment. Abdo also noted that nearly 80% of essential medicines are unavailable.

Due to high costs and medication shortages, Abdo said he is only able to receive his "Epoetin" injection once a week instead of three times, urging authorities to ensure the availability of necessary medicines.

He added that local institutions and aid organizations are unable to provide assistance due to ongoing PKK/YPG attacks, stating: "There are attacks by car bombs every day, in addition to the shelling and missiles hitting the city of Manbij. These are the main reasons preventing aid from reaching us."

'HOSPITALS HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO MILITARY BASES'



Emin Nur Elmeshed, Manbij's health officer, said health care services deteriorated significantly under PKK/YPG occupation, adding: "PKK/YPG terrorists have turned the health care sector into ruins."

Elmeshed highlighted the extensive tunnels dug beneath hospitals, saying: "Hospitals have been converted into military bases, as proven by the presence of tunnels and operation centers beneath them — like under the National Hospital."

He also pointed out that storage areas in health facilities were left filled with expired medicines and medical equipment.

Elmeshed said they remain in constant contact with the Health Ministry and Aleppo Health Directorate to improve health care services in the district, stressing the urgent need for support to address the medication shortage.

PKK/YPG TERRORIST ATTACKS WORSENING PATIENTS' HEALTH



Hanadi Musa, head nurse of the intensive care unit at Manbij National Hospital, said explosions caused by PKK/YPG attacks are severely affecting patients, particularly the elderly, as the blasts create widespread fear and panic, further worsening their health conditions.

She noted that the hospital has received a large number of patients injured in explosions, straining the intensive care unit's capacity.

Musa emphasized that health care workers continue to perform their duties under constant fear and anxiety, urging authorities to ensure a safer working environment. "We want these explosions and bombings to stop," she said.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and the elderly. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.