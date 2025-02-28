Israeli army storms east of Nablus in occupied West Bank ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan

The Israeli army raided another neighborhood in Nablus on Friday as part of its ongoing military offensive in the northern occupied West Bank, just before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims prepare for the first day of fasting on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli troops stormed the Popular Housing Neighborhood in eastern Nablus, surrounded a residential building, and then brought in reinforcements.

The Israeli army has been carrying out offensives in the northern West Bank since last month that have resulted in at least 64 fatalities and displaced thousands of people.

On Sunday evening, Israeli tanks entered the Jenin refugee camp in a military escalation not seen since 2002.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the continued military offensive is part of a broader plan by Netanyahu's government to annex the West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could officially mark the end of the two-state solution.

The raids were the latest in the military escalation in the West Bank, where at least 927 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is "unlawful," demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





