Turkish President Erdoğan an receives chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received Valentina Matviyenko, the chairperson of Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of Russian parliament.

The meeting was held at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also held talks with Matviyenko.