Lebanese army uncovers Israeli spy devices in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army on Wednesday said its specialized units discovered Israeli spy devices in southern Lebanon.

The army said in a statement that its specialized teams, during engineering surveying operations in areas in southern Lebanon, identified two spy devices planted by the Israeli army.

The devices, hidden inside trees and rocks, were equipped with cameras and sensors.

The army also published photos of the surveillance equipment, and said the relevant units worked on dismantling them.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the development.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities have reported over 1,000 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 83 victims and injuries to 280 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.