Israel releases Palestinians from Ofer prison

Israel released Palestinians from Ofer Prison early Thursday.

A bus carrying dozens of Palestinian prisoners arrived in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, heading toward the Cultural Palace in Ramallah, where their families are waiting, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The correspondent added that the bus was accompanied by teams from the International Red Cross.

Hamas' Prisoners Information Office said that among those released, 43 prisoners are expected to be freed to the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, out of a total of 620 prisoners set to be released.

The release is part of the delayed seventh batch of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.