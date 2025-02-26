Syrian National Dialogue Conference moves to fast-track temporary constitutional declaration for transitional phase

The Syrian National Dialogue Conference has prioritized the swift adoption of a temporary constitutional declaration to ensure a stable transition and prevent a constitutional vacuum, according to its final statement released Tuesday.

The statement, read before attendees at the two-day conference held at the Presidential Palace in Damascus and attended by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, emphasized the acceleration of establishing legal and institutional frameworks to support state functions during the transitional period.

The conference also reaffirmed Syria's territorial integrity and called for Israel's withdrawal from Syrian land, rejecting any attempts to divide the country.

The conference condemned Israel's incursion as a "blatant violation of state sovereignty" and demanded an "immediate and unconditional withdrawal."

The conference rejected the provocative statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It urged the international community and regional organizations to assume their responsibilities toward the Syrian people, urging them to apply pressure to halt the Israeli aggression and violations.

Last Sunday, Netanyahu vowed to transform southern Syria into a "demilitarized zone" and said Israel would not allow the new Syrian army to deploy in the area.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also took advantage of the Syrian regime's fall to launch hundreds of airstrikes that targeted military sites across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.

It stressed that all weapons must remain under state control and classified any armed groups operating outside official institutions as unlawful.

To further the constitutional process, the conference decided to form a committee tasked with drafting a permanent constitution that ensures a balance of governmental powers, justice, freedom, and equality.

It also moved to expedite the creation of a legislative council responsible for overseeing legislative functions based on competence and fair representation.

Additionally, it emphasized the importance of transitional justice, advocating for accountability for crimes and violations, judicial reforms, and necessary legal measures to uphold justice.

The event also emphasized the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence among all components of Syrian society, rejecting all forms of violence, incitement, and vengeance to foster social stability and civil peace.

It highlighted the need to uphold freedom as a supreme value, a precious gain achieved at the cost of Syrian blood, ensuring the protection of freedom of speech and expression.

The statement further stressed the importance of cultivating a culture of dialogue within Syrian society, continuing discussions across various levels and finding appropriate mechanisms for it.

Furthermore, it called for respect for human rights, support for women's roles across all fields, protection of children's rights, care for people with disabilities and active involvement of youth in both the state and society.

The conference endorsed the principle of citizenship, rejecting all forms of discrimination based on ethnicity, religion or sect, while advocating for equal opportunities and rejecting sectarian and ethnic quotas.

It also emphasized the necessity of political development based on principles that ensure broad societal participation in politics, enacting appropriate laws.

Economically, the conference urged the removal of international sanctions on Syria, which have become a direct burden on the people following the fall of the Assad regime. The sanctions hinder reconstruction efforts and the return of displaced persons and refugees, it said.

The EU, US, UK and other governments imposed harsh sanctions on Syria in response to the Assad regime's military crackdown on peaceful protests that began in 2011, calling for a peaceful transfer of power.

While the US and the EU announced a partial easing of sanctions after Assad's downfall, they maintained the conditions, including the formation of a government representing all Syrian factions, including the opposition, based on democratic standards.

The conference also emphasized the importance of reviving economic development, especially in agriculture and industry, through adopting incentive-driven economic policies that boost growth, encourage investment, protect investors and meet the needs of the people to support national prosperity.

It called for reforming public institutions and restructuring them, beginning the digital transformation process to improve institutional efficiency, combat corruption and address administrative inefficiency while considering employment standards based on patriotism, integrity, and competence.

Furthermore, it stressed the need for civil society institutions to play a role in supporting the community, enhancing the involvement of charitable associations to assist in government-led reconstruction efforts and ensuring state support for civil society organizations to ensure their active participation in achieving development and stability.

On the educational front, the conference focused on developing the education system, reforming the curricula and creating plans to bridge educational gaps, ensuring quality education, and focusing on vocational education to create new job opportunities.

It also stressed connecting education to technology to ensure a better future for the next generations.

The statement confirmed that, in line with the principle of transparency, a detailed report would be issued by the preparatory committee, outlining the contributions and views of the participants in the event.

On Feb. 12, Sharaa issued a decision to form a preparatory committee for the National Dialogue Conference, setting the dates as Feb. 24 and 25. The conference proceeded Monday with representatives from all social sectors and groups in attendance.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who was appointed as the new Syrian president Jan. 29, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee the transitional period.