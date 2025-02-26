Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Qalqilya on Wednesday, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 16-year-old was shot in the head by Israeli forces and was transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the young man was shot during clashes with Israeli forces near a military checkpoint in the city.

The Israeli army has been carrying out military operations in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, so far killing more than 61 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 925 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.



