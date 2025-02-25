Syrian president calls for unity, vigilance against attempts to undermine gains

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa called on Tuesday for national unity and maintaining the country's territorial integrity.

"Syria is indivisible, it is an integrated whole," Sharaa said in a speech at the National Dialogue Conference in Damascus.

"The unity and monopoly of arms in the hand of the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation," he said, warning against attempts to undermine the gains of the Syrian people.

"We must firmly confront anyone who tampers our security and unity," he said.

"Syria has endured pain, suffering, and economic, social, and political effects, and then the blessed Syrian revolution came with a clear victory and a great conquest," Sharaa said.

"Syria has now returned to its people after being stolen in a moment of negligence."

The Syrian president called for patience. "It is the duty of all Syrians to do their part."

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who was appointed as the new Syrian president on Jan. 29, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria's transitional period.





