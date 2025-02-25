Most Western sanctions on Syria remain despite regime change

Western sanctions on Syria remain largely intact despite the fall of the 61-year-long Ba'athist regime and the establishment of a new government.

Sanctions were originally imposed on the ousted Bashar Assad regime in response to the civil war, human rights violations, and war crimes, with the aim of stopping the violence and encouraging reforms. However, it was the Syrian people who bore the brunt of these economic restrictions.

The sanctions significantly impacted Syria's economy and political landscape, stalling reconstruction and development efforts. The EU has taken initial steps to ease some restrictions, but no full-scale reversal has been implemented.

EU'S PARTIAL SUSPENSION OF SANCTIONS



EU foreign ministers on Monday decided in Brussels to suspend sanctions targeting key sectors such as banking, energy, and transportation. However, the term "suspend" suggests that these measures could be reinstated at any time, leaving uncertainty about a complete lifting of restrictions.

Several financial institutions, including the Industrial Bank, Popular Credit Bank, Saving Bank, Agricultural Cooperative Bank and Syrian Arab Airlines were removed from the EU's sanctions list. Additionally, restrictions on Syria's central bank were eased, allowing it to receive funds and economic resources.

The EU also introduced exemptions to its ban on banking relations with Syria, permitting energy, transport, humanitarian, and reconstruction-related transactions. Luxury goods and personal-use items can now be exported to Syria, although sanctions targeting officials from the Assad regime remain in place.

The EU justified its decision as an effort to support an inclusive political transition, recovery, and stability in Syria. Since May 2011, the bloc had suspended all bilateral cooperation with Syria and imposed a series of individual and institutional sanctions, including asset freezes, travel bans, and sectoral restrictions.

US MAINTAINS SWEEPING SANCTIONS DESPITE SOME EXEMPTIONS



Unlike the EU, the US continues to enforce one of the most comprehensive economic sanction regimes in the world against Syria, despite some exemptions introduced in January.

The US Treasury granted a six-month waiver allowing transactions with certain government agencies, as well as specific energy and remittance-related transactions to facilitate humanitarian aid. The waiver aims to ensure the provision of basic services, including electricity, energy, water, and sanitation across the country.

However, sanctions remain in place against Assad, his associates, the current Syrian government, the central bank, and the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

US sanctions on Syria date back to 1979 but intensified significantly following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011. Initial restrictions included bans on defense exports and sales, controls on dual-use civilian and military goods, and financial restrictions. Over time, these sanctions expanded to include energy trade bans, financial sector restrictions, and targeted measures against senior officials.

The Caesar Act, which further tightened sanctions, specifically targeted foreign individuals and entities engaging with the Assad regime, aiming to cripple the government's ability to function and isolate it from the global system.

UN SANCTIONS AND PAST MEASURES



In 2005, the UN imposed travel bans and asset freezes, particularly on individuals suspected of involvement in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri on Feb. 14, 2005. These measures were largely directed at Syria due to its alleged role in the attack.

Despite the regime change, Syria continues to face substantial economic and political restrictions, with only limited adjustments from Western powers.