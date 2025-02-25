Disabled Palestinian stabbed by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

A disabled Palestinian was stabbed by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics transferred a 20-year-old man to a hospital in the northern city of Tubas after he was stabbed in the abdomen by illegal settlers.

No details were provided about the circumstances of the attack.

The knife attack came as the Israeli army continued deadly raids in the northern West Bank, where over 60 people have been killed and thousands displaced since last month.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.