12,000 Palestinians displaced from West Bank camp amid Israeli assault

An Israeli military onslaught in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank has displaced 12,000 Palestinian residents, a local official said on Tuesday.

"The occupation authorities are still occupying and besieging the Tulkarem camp and displacing its residents at gunpoint," Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said in a statement.

"The Israeli forces are still wreaking havoc in the houses, streets, alleys, and all facilities in the camp," he added.

Salama said 40 buildings comprising 100 residential apartments were destroyed by Israeli forces in the camp since last month.

"The Israeli army burnt 10 houses and demolished nearly 300 shops in the camp," he added.

The deputy governor said the Israeli assault in the northern West Bank aims to achieve political goals and reshape the demographic structure in the camp.

The army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing more than 61 Palestinians and displacing thousands, according to Palestinian officials.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.