Roof collapse at Peru shopping mall kills 6, injures 78

At least six people were killed and 78 others injured after the roof of a food court at the Real Plaza Trujillo shopping center in northwestern Peru collapsed Friday evening, local media reported.

Peruvian Defense Minister Walter Astudillo told news outlet El Comercio that five victims died at the scene, while a sixth succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Of the injured, 30 have been treated and discharged, while 48 remain hospitalized, including three in critical condition. In response, the government has deployed a specialized Navy unit to assist with search and rescue efforts.