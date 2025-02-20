2 children among several Palestinians injured by Israeli attacks in West Bank

Israeli soldiers walk during an ongoing Israeli raid in the Tulkarem camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank on February 19, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Several Palestinians, including two young brothers, were injured Thursday in Israeli attacks in the central and northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said an Israeli soldier threw a tear gas canister into a public transport vehicle at the entrance to Turmus Ayya in northeastern Ramallah, causing several passengers to suffer suffocation.

A video circulating on social media showed smoke billowing from inside the vehicle after the attack.

In the northern West Bank, brothers Fares and Omar Mohammed Daraghmeh sustained bruises after Israeli forces physically assaulted them in Khirbet Yerza in eastern Tubas.

Israeli forces raided the tents of Palestinian residents in the area, assaulted the two children, detained all family members and searched their tents, according to the official Palestine TV.

Khirbet Yerza is one of the Palestinian communities facing continuous Israeli restrictions as part of efforts to displace residents from their land.

Residents in the area frequently experience home demolitions, land confiscations and restrictions on farmers and shepherds, making life increasingly difficult.

Earlier Thursday, a Palestinian man and his wife were injured after an Israeli military vehicle rammed their car in Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Wafa said the military vehicle was speeding in the opposite direction before violently colliding with the car on Nablus Street near the Tulkarm refugee camp.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 920 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal in July, and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.