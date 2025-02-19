Israel claims Egyptian ‘violations’ of peace treaty

Israel claimed on Wednesday to have detected what it called "Egyptian violations" of the 1979 peace treaty.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN, citing a high-level official, termed the alleged violations as "non-serious."

"We do not see any intention from the Egyptian side to undermine the peace agreement," the official said.

He said Israel has requested Egypt to adhere to the terms of the peace treaty.

"Nonetheless, these violations cannot be considered significant," he added.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 to end their military conflicts.

The key provisions of the treaty included the cessation of hostilities, normalization of relations, Israel's complete withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula, and the creation of a demilitarized zone along the border.

KAN did not specify the nature of the alleged violations, but Israeli social media users shared videos purportedly showing Egyptian tanks in the Sinai Peninsula, though their authenticity could not be verified.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities on the Israeli report.

On Feb. 11, Egyptian Defense Minister Abdel Majeed Saqr called on the army "to maintain the highest levels of combat readiness so that the armed forces remain capable of fulfilling their duties and responsibilities under all circumstances," according to a statement from the Egyptian military.

Egypt borders the Gaza Strip, where a brutal Israeli war has killed nearly 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins. The war has been brought to a halt under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.











