1 killed, 2 injured in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and two others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the town of Aita al-Shaab, leaving one person dead, the ministry added in a statement.

Two more people were injured when Israeli forces opened fire in the town of Wazzani in Hasbaiyya district, the ministry said.

The state news agency NNA also said that Israeli forces conducted a sweep in the town of Shebaa and Israeli drones flew at low altitudes over several areas in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army withdrew from southern Lebanese towns but maintained a military presence at five border outposts.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has still committed nearly 1,000 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.