US kills senior operative of Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday that it killed a senior operative of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in Syria.

"On Feb. 15, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria targeting and killing a senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The airstrike was part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment with its partners in the region to disrupt and degrade "efforts by terrorists to plan, organize and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies and our partners throughout the region and beyond," it added.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied and partner personnel in the region," said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla.



