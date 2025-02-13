UN OFFICIAL COMPARES GAZAS DEVASTATION TO MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE

A Palestinian looks out from a damaged building, as people gather near a fire next to the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, February 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

The head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) on Thursday likened the destruction in the Gaza Strip to the aftermath of "a massive earthquake."

He warned that early recovery efforts must begin immediately to avoid a further "humanitarian catastrophe."

"What I saw in Gaza is similar to what you see in a massive earthquake, where things collapse completely," Jorge Moreira da Silva said during a virtual news conference after spending the day in Gaza.

He emphasized the urgent need to restore critical infrastructure, and said: "The recovery in Gaza is possible the same way that has been possible in places affected by massive earthquakes."

"Today, I was very astonished with the scale of devastation. Families returning to the remains of their homes are at high risk from unexploded weapons and contaminated rubble," he said.

Moreira da Silva said he toured the European Hospital near Khan Younis during his visit to Gaza and that the hospital relied on solar energy for nearly half of its power needs before the conflict.

He said solar panels are destroyed, thus, the hospital had to switch to diesel generators.

"The generators obviously are broken, and the spare parts are not allowed to be brought to Gaza," he said, adding that the spare parts are listed as off-limits by Israel.

"So, you can see the dilemma," he said.

He noted the "severe" shortages of medical supplies that hospitals are facing and said it leads to further dire consequences.

"Surgeries are being performed without anesthesia, and infections are spreading due to the lack of antibiotics," he said, adding that newborns are among the most vulnerable.

"Three babies died because there was no electricity, and incubators were not functioning," he said.

Moreira da Silva stressed the collapse of essential services, and stated that water and sanitation systems are no longer operational, forcing hospitals to rely on contaminated groundwater.

"Electricity, energy, and water are fundamental," he said.

Asked about US President Donald Trump's plans to "take over" Gaza and relocate the population, Moreira da Silva pushed back against any proposal for forced displacement.

"Forced displacement is not consistent with international law," he said. "Let's not make the situation more difficult and complex than it is now."

He stressed that recovery must begin with clearing rubble and repairing roads before reconstruction can be considered.

"You cannot remove the rubble without rehabilitating the roads. I've been there -- it's impossible to circulate. We shouldn't even call them roads," he said.

Calling for a collaborative international effort, he said: "UNOPS cannot do it alone. No agency can do it alone. The level of destruction requires strong partnerships within the multilateral system."