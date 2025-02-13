3 Palestinians killed by Israeli army amid West Bank assault

Three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli army forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the military said on Thursday.

A military statement said the three were killed during a clash in the camp in Tulkarem city on Wednesday evening.

The army claimed that it had killed more than 60 "armed" Palestinians, arrested over 210 others and destroyed 30 "terrorist" infrastructure facilities during its onslaught in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21.

According to the Doctors Without Borders aid group, the Israeli onslaught in Jenin and Tulkarem in the northern West Bank has displaced over 38,000 Palestinians.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank follows a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza on Jan. 19 after more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment which has killed over 48,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 910 Palestinians across the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

























