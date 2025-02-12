Over 20 billion robots to serve humanity by 2050: UAE minister

More than 20 billion robots will be serving humans by 2050, reshaping lifestyles, labor markets and societies, according to Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs of the United Arab Emirates and chairman of the World Government Summit.

Al Gergawi made the prediction Tuesday during his keynote address at the opening of the 2025 World Government Summit in Dubai, held under the theme "Shaping Future Governments," the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

-TURBULENT YET TRANSFORMATIVE QUARTER CENTURY

Reflecting on the past 25 years, Al Gergawi described the period as both turbulent and transformative.

"The world's population has grown to 8.2 billion today, and the global economy has expanded from $34 trillion to $115 trillion by 2024. International trade surged from $7 trillion to $33 trillion over the same period," he said.

He noted a shift in economic dominance from traditional industries such as oil, heavy manufacturing and financial services to technology firms and digital platforms.

The global landscape has also changed politically and economically.

"China and India have risen, while some advanced industrial economies have declined. At the turn of the millennium, globalization sparked optimism, but the rise of populism has fueled protectionism," Al Gergawi said.

He highlighted the rapid growth of digital connectivity, with internet usage soaring from less than 7% of the global population in 2000 to over 60% today. Meanwhile, digital currencies, nonexistent in 2000, are now valued at $3 trillion.

"Back then, military robotics and technological warfare existed only in science fiction. Today, we see drone warfare, AI-driven conflict, and fears extending beyond nuclear threats to include cyber and biological warfare," he added.





-4 KEY OBSERVATIONS

Al Gergawi outlined four major observations shaped by decisions over the past 25 years.

Conflict and Displacement-More than 2 million people have died in wars and conflicts, with 120 million displaced as refugees. Only 4% of conflicts have ended in peace agreements.

"What if we chose diplomacy over military solutions?" he said.

Happiness and Well-Being-Economic power does not guarantee happiness or stability.

"Despite their wealth, major economies are not home to the world's happiest people. Around 280 million individuals suffer from depression globally, and mental health issues cost the world economy $1 trillion annually," he noted, questioning whether governments should prioritize the quality of growth over sheer economic expansion.

Trust in Governments-Confidence in governments has declined between 2000 and 2025, evidenced by increasing protests and populist movements worldwide.

Progress and Poverty-While the world has achieved unprecedented levels of well-being, education and health care, 630 million people still live in extreme poverty.

"Studies show we need $800 billion annually to eradicate hunger, educate all children and develop global health care systems," Al Gergawi said.





-STUNNING PROJECTIONS FOR 2050

Looking ahead, Al Gergawi projected that the global population will reach 10 billion by 2050, with most growth occurring in Africa and Asia. More than 20% of people will be over 60, requiring robust health care and social systems.

"In 2050, over 20 billion robots will assist humans, and the space economy is expected to reach $4 trillion," he said.

Education will undergo a major transformation, with advancements in human augmentation enhancing both physical and cognitive abilities.

"People will live longer, work more productively, and solve problems once deemed impossible in fields such as medicine, environmental science and space exploration," he added.

The World Government Summit, running through Feb. 14 in Dubai, features a record-breaking lineup of world leaders, policymakers and experts. More than 30 heads of state, 140 government delegations, 400 ministers and 6,000 participants are attending, with over 200 panel discussions and contributions from 80 international organizations.

Among the high-profile speakers on the first day are International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A virtual discussion with Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and X, is also scheduled, WAM reported.