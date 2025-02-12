Israeli forces burn houses in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

Israeli army forces burnt down several homes and a farm in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, local media said.

The Lebanese news agency NNA said that several houses were set ablaze by Israeli forces in the town of Al-Aadaissah.

Israeli forces also opened fire towards the outskirts of Bint Jbeil town and detonated a farm in the border area of Aita al-Shaab, the broadcaster said.

No injuries were reported.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has committed nearly 900 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.