Arab plan in place to rebuild Gaza without displacing residents: Jordan

An Arab, Egyptian and Palestinian plan is in place to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents, Jordan's foreign minister said Tuesday.

In an interview with Al-Mamlaka television, Ayman Safadi emphasized the need to continue sending aid to Gaza and ensure that the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas is upheld. He did not provide specific details on the reconstruction plan.

Safadi stressed that Jordan's position is based on the principle that "Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians."

He pointed out that Jordan's King Abdullah II along with US President Donald Trump have offered "practical ideas" for the region.

He also noted that Trump has recognized Jordan's central role in supporting regional stability.

In a separate interview with the Qatari news outlet Al Jazeera, Safadi stressed that Jordan's priority is to protect the country and its citizens.

"This is the foundation of our dialogue with President Trump," he said.

He also highlighted that Arab coordination is capable of presenting an alternative to Trump's plan to resolve the Gaza crisis, one that ends the humanitarian disaster without displacing the residents.