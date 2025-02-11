Egyptian foreign minister stresses strategic partnership, Gaza reconstruction in talks with US counterpart

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (L) and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio depart from a photo opportunity event before holding a meeting in the U.S. State Department Building on February 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between Cairo and Washington, as well as rebuilding Gaza with Palestinian presence, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

The meeting in Washington marked Abdelatty's first visit since the inauguration of President Donald Trump and the first round of discussions between the two top diplomats.

Since Jan. 25, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be taken in by regional Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by both the Arab states and Palestinian leaders.

The talks focused on the four-decade-long US-Egypt strategic partnership and the need to maintain regular high-level diplomatic dialogues, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

ACHIEVING REGIONAL SECURITY



Abdelatty and Rubio also discussed plans for the Future of Egypt economic forum, scheduled for later this year in Cairo in collaboration with the US Chamber of Commerce. The forum aims to significantly boost trade exchanges and increase American investments in Egypt.

The Egyptian top official expressed his country's eagerness to cooperate with the new US administration to achieve regional security, stability, and a fair, comprehensive peace.

The two ministers engaged in a broad discussion on regional developments, including the situations in Gaza, Syria, Libya, Sudan, the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

On the Palestinian issue, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to working with the US to achieve a just peace in the Middle East, one that respects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to an independent state.

He underscored the urgent need for early recovery efforts in Gaza, including debris removal and reconstruction, with Palestinians remaining in their homeland and firmly rejecting displacement, supported by the Arab and Islamic worlds as well as the international community.

Regarding Sudan, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudanese state institutions and the necessity for a ceasefire. The talks also covered Syria, with Abdelatty stressing the importance of respecting Syria's territorial integrity and initiating a political process that includes all Syrian communities, aiming to make Syria a stabilizing force in the region.

The two ministers also discussed Egypt's water security, with Abdelatty reiterating Egypt's position on the need for a legally binding agreement on the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which respects the rights of the downstream countries.

Disagreements persist between Egypt and Ethiopia over the dam, which is being built on the Nile River, a primary water source for Egypt, as well as the 2010 Entebbe Agreement on Nile water distribution, which both Cairo and Khartoum reject.

The discussions also included other shared concerns, such as developments in Lebanon, Libya, the Horn of Africa, and Red Sea navigation security. Both sides agreed on the importance of continued consultations and coordination between Egypt and the US.

Abdelatty's visit to Washington, which began on Sunday, comes amid Egypt's firm opposition to Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. The discussions reaffirmed the strength and relevance of the US-Egypt partnership in addressing regional challenges.