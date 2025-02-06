Egypt rejects any ‘proposal’ to relocate Palestinians, calls for rebuilding Gaza

Egypt reiterated its rejection on Thursday of any proposal to displace Palestinians from their land, after US President Donald Trump's plan to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians elsewhere.

A Foreign Ministry statement reaffirmed Egypt's intention to work with the international community to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza after Israel's deadly war on the enclave.

The ministry warned against statements by Israeli government officials about the launch of a plan "to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the army on Thursday to prepare a plan to allow Palestinians to "voluntarily" leave the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli minister also said that countries like Spain, Ireland, and Norway are "obliged" to host Palestinians.

In response to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, the three European countries in May last year announced recognition of the Palestinian state, a move that infuriated Tel Aviv.

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately implement Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Egypt called these statements "a blatant and flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and infringe on the most basic rights of the Palestinian people, which necessitates accountability."

It warned that these comments risk undermining a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,500 people and left the enclave in ruins.

"This behavior provokes the return of hostilities, and poses risks to the entire region and the foundations of peace," the ministry said, reiterating Egypt's complete rejection "of such irresponsible statements in their entirety."

INJUSTICE



Commenting on Trump's plan, Egypt said it rejects any proposal "that aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause by uprooting the Palestinian people or displacing them from their historical land and seizing it, whether temporarily or permanently."

It warned of the repercussions of these ideas "which constitute injustice and an infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and Egypt will not be a party to it."

On Tuesday, Trump told a press conference with Netanyahu that the US will "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with wide condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany and the UK.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be taken in by regional Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by both the Arab states and Palestinian leaders.