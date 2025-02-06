66 Palestinian bodies retrieved from sand mounds built by Israel in Gaza

A general view shows a destroyed neighbourhood in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2025, during a truce in the war between Israel and Hamas. (AFP Photo)

Civil defense teams have retrieved the bodies of 66 Palestinians from sand mounds constructed by the Israeli military in northern Gaza, the agency said on Thursday.

"Israeli bulldozing operations caused the burial of Palestinians under sand mounds used by the army for fortification in several areas of Gaza City and the north," Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu.

He said 37 bodies were found in the northern town of Jabalia and 29 others in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

"Many graves have yet to be discovered, as Palestinians were forced to bury their dead in streets, squares, and public parks during the Israeli ground operations," he added.

"Civil defense teams and medical crews are working tirelessly to recover bodies from beneath the rubble and sand mounds, despite limited resources," Basal said.

The spokesman said stormy weather in Gaza has caused dozens of tents for displaced civilians across Gaza to blow away, while rainwater flooded many other tents.

"Gaza urgently needs 120,000 tents to accommodate Palestinians whose homes have been destroyed in Gaza and the north alone," he added.

"The tents that have entered the Gaza Strip so far do not meet the minimum needs, either in terms of quantity or quality, and are unsuitable for the conditions faced by the displaced."

He called for urgent international action "to rescue the displaced and provide the basic necessities of life, especially amid the ongoing suffering of the displaced who have lost their homes due to the Israeli genocide."

According to the Gaza government media office, the Israeli army has destroyed nearly 88% of Gaza's infrastructure over the course of the Israeli war, including homes, vital facilities, and public services.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.