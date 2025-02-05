Syrian president thanks Turkish counterpart for hospitality during visit to Türkiye

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome extended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to Türkiye.

Türkiye's honorable and positive support for the just cause of the Syrian people serves as a strong example of the brotherhood between the two countries, Syria's presidency said in a statement on Telegram.

"I extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the hospitality and generous welcome he showed during our visit to friendly Türkiye," he stated.

The statement also expressed a desire for stronger coordination with Türkiye in the political, economic, and security fields in the future, as well as an increase in cooperation that supports mutual interests.

On Tuesday, Al-Sharaa paid an official visit to Türkiye to meet Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara.