More bodies found under rubble in Gaza as death toll tops 47,550

Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered eight more bodies from the rubble in the Gaza Strip, pushing the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,552, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A ministry statement said the toll included four people who succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

According to the ministry, 11 injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,629 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.

According to figures released by the ministry, some 534 bodies were recovered from the rubble since a ceasefire deal took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19.

The agreement halted the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.