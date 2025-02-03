One Taliban staffer killed at UN mission in Afghanistan

A person on the staff of interim Taliban administration was killed in a shooting incident inside the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) compound in the capital Kabul, an official confirmed on Monday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani told Tolo News that a UN employee also sustained "minor injuries" in the incident, without giving further details.

The Taliban staffer appears likely to be a soldier who was on duty at the UN mission when the incident took place.

Qani said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Areas of the capital where foreign and international missions are located are normally heavily fortified.

The Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.



