Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Türkiye on Saturday condemned a terror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province, which killed at least 18 soldiers.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon the martyred Pakistani soldiers and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its support for Pakistan's fight against terrorism.

Pakistani military reported that at least 18 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a fight in the southwestern area of the country and 23 terrorists were killed in operations in Balochistan since Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye stands by Pakistan against terrorist actions that threaten peace and security during a meeting earlier with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of a summit of the Developing-8 (D-8) group in Cairo.