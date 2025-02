Çanakkale Strait closed to ships due to heavy fog

Türkiye on Saturday closed the Çanakkale Strait to ships due to heavy fog, the Çanakkale Strait Ship Traffic Services Directorate said.

Two-way ship traffic had been suspended as of 5.40 p.m. local time (1440GMT).

Once the fog subsides, maritime traffic would resume.

Ferry services between Lapseki and Galipoli, on opposite banks of the strait, were also temporarily suspended due to the fog.