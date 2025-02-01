 Contact Us
Bus with released Palestinians reaches West Bank town: AFP

A bus carrying Palestinian prisoners arrived in Beitunia, West Bank, after their release from Ofer prison on Saturday. This followed the handover of three Israeli hostages by Hamas in Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Published February 01,2025
A bus carrying Palestinian prisoners arrived at the West Bank town of Beitunia where the inmates disembarked after they were freed from Ofer prison on Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.

The inmates departed from the Israeli prison in the occupied West Bank after three Israeli hostages were handed over by Hamas in Gaza in a fourth such exchange agreed under the ceasefire deal.

An AFP correspondent reported that the bus had reached Beitunia near Ramallah where prisoners disembarked and were greeted by cheering crowds of relatives.