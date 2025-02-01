5.9 million refugees at risk after Israel’s UNRWA ban - expert

The Israeli government's decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip is poised to escalate an already dire humanitarian crisis.



"The move, if fully enforced, could have catastrophic consequences for the 5.9 million Palestinian refugees who depend on the agency for essential services, including education, healthcare, food assistance, and housing", Taher Al Assar -- a former UN official and academic -- said in a statement.



The Palestinian academic laid out the following statements in his comments to A News:

A HISTORY OF TENSION: ISRAEL AND UNRWA

"The relationship between Israel and UNRWA has long been fraught with tension, but this decision represents a significant escalation. It appears to contravene key international agreements, particularly those established after the 1967 war, which allowed UNRWA to operate within the occupied Palestinian territories.



Under international law, particularly Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, an occupying power is obligated to ensure the welfare of civilian populations under its control. For decades, UNRWA has fulfilled that role, but Israel's latest move could undermine these legal obligations, depriving Palestinian refugees of their internationally recognized rights to humanitarian assistance.



Israel's decision to ban UNRWA's operations is not just a political maneuver; it is a direct attack on the fundamental rights of Palestinian refugees. This move will push an already vulnerable population further into despair, exacerbating the crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

THE HUMANITARIAN IMPACT: GAZA, THE WEST BANK, AND REFUGEES' STRUGGLES

The timing of Israel's decision exacerbates an already devastating crisis, particularly in Gaza. The recent conflict has left over 50,000 people dead, with more than 60% of casualties being civilians, according to UN estimates. Approximately 70% of Gaza's population has been displaced, with many seeking refuge in UNRWA facilities. The destruction of homes, hospitals, and essential infrastructure has made the agency's services more critical than ever.

UNRWA has been the backbone of humanitarian relief in Gaza for decades. Without its support, the suffering of refugees will reach unimaginable levels, and the crisis will spiral out of control.



In the West Bank, where 2.7 million Palestinians reside, conditions are also deteriorating. Many refugees live in overcrowded camps, struggling with extreme poverty and limited access to basic services. UNRWA operates 58 schools in the West Bank, providing education to over 41,000 students. The suspension of these operations would leave thousands of children without access to schooling, further destabilizing the region.



Meanwhile, in Gaza, more than 1.2 million refugees reside in overcrowded camps. Without UNRWA's support, access to food, healthcare, and shelter will become even more scarce, pushing an already vulnerable population closer to collapse.

LEGAL AND POLITICAL DIMENSIONS

Israel's ban on UNRWA operations is being widely condemned as a violation of international law. The United Nations has consistently upheld the rights of Palestinian refugees, including their right to return or receive compensation. Blocking UNRWA's activities not only infringes on these rights but also undermines the UN's responsibility to safeguard civilians in conflict zones.



The Israeli government has long accused UNRWA of bias and claims that its presence perpetuates the refugee crisis. However, critics argue that UNRWA's work is vital for maintaining regional stability. The agency provides life-sustaining services and prevents a full-scale humanitarian disaster. Some view Israel's move as part of a broader effort to erase the Palestinian refugee issue from the international agenda, weakening legal claims to the right of return.



This ban is a deliberate attempt to erase Palestinian refugees from the global discourse. It is not just about shutting down an agency; it is about denying an entire people their rights and recognition.

THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY'S ROLE

Israel's decision could strain its relations with key international stakeholders, particularly those that support UNRWA's mission.

The UN and various governments, including European Union member states, have repeatedly emphasized the need for continued humanitarian aid for Palestinian refugees. By banning UNRWA, Israel challenges long-standing UN resolutions and weakens international peace efforts.



An upcoming donor conference in New York will be crucial in determining UNRWA's financial future. With the agency already facing severe budget constraints, international contributions are essential to keep its operations running. However, financial support alone will not be enough.



The global community, including UN member states and human rights organizations, must apply diplomatic pressure on Israel to reconsider its decision.

UNRWA SHOULD CONTINUE ITS HUMANITARIAN MISSION

As the situation unfolds, urgent action is needed to ensure that UNRWA can continue its humanitarian mission. Beyond addressing immediate needs, the broader issue of Palestinian refugees must be resolved through a comprehensive political solution. The Israeli government's move to ban UNRWA operations is not only a humanitarian catastrophe in the making but also a political maneuver that threatens to further destabilize the region.

If Israel's decision is left unchallenged, the suffering of Palestinian refugees will intensify, and the prospects for peace will become even more elusive. The international community must act decisively to protect Palestinian rights and uphold humanitarian principles, or risk further entrenching an already protracted conflict.



Without decisive action, the fate of Palestinian refugees will remain uncertain, and regional stability will continue to deteriorate."