Only 4% of Israelis believe Gaza war goals met: Poll

A public opinion poll released Friday showed that only 4% of Israelis believe the objectives of the Gaza war have been fully achieved, despite the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

The Lazar Institute survey, which sampled 517 Israelis with a margin of error of 4.4%, was published by the Israeli daily Maariv.

When asked if Israel had met its goals in the Gaza war, 4% of respondents said the objectives had been fully achieved, 57% said they had not been fully realized, 32% believed the objectives had not been achieved at all, and 7% were unsure.

Regarding the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, 31% of respondents saw it as a sign the war had ended, while 57% disagreed, and 12% were uncertain.

The poll also revealed that 36% of Israelis believe the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will be fully implemented, while 36% think it will not be completed, and 28% were unsure.

In response to an ultimatum issued by ultra-Orthodox parties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- demanding either the passage of a military conscription law for religious students or early elections -- 57% of respondents favored elections, 30% supported passing the conscription law, and 13% were undecided.

The poll indicated that if elections were held today, Netanyahu's right-wing and religious bloc would secure 49 seats in the Knesset, while the opposition would gain a majority with 61 seats. Arab parties are projected to win 10 seats.

The Israeli Knesset has 120 seats, with 61 required to form a government. Despite the poll's findings, early elections remain unlikely as Netanyahu continues to resist calls for a vote while the war is ongoing.

A previous Maariv poll, published last Friday, showed Netanyahu's bloc winning 51 seats, while the opposition was projected to claim 59.

The poll results come nearly two weeks after a ceasefire agreement in Gaza -- mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar -- took effect on Jan. 19, 2025.

Israel's war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

