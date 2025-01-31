EU resumes Rafah border crossing mission into southern Gaza

A view of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, as trucks carrying aid wait to cross, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, January 19, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The EU on Friday resumed its Rafah Border crossing mission connecting the southern Gaza Strip to Egypt, including for Palestinians needing medical care.

"Europe is here to help: the EU's civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah Crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on X.

According to Kallas, the mission "will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care."

The Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid into Gaza, has been closed since May 2024 after Israel's ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah.

Ever since, humanitarian aid has been allowed into the Palestinian enclave through the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing.