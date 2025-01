US President Donald Trump is expected to push forth with a Saturday deadline for tariff hikes on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, the White House said Friday.

"I can confirm that tomorrow, the February 1st deadline that President Trump put into place at a statement several weeks ago continues," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. She reiterated plans for a 25 percent levy on Canada and Mexico, and confirmed a 10 percent rate on China.