Quran-burning provocateur Momika shot dead in Sweden, state broadcaster reports

Salwan Momika, known for publicly burning copies of the Holy Quran, was allegedly shot dead in his apartment last night, according to local media reports.

Momika, 38, found dead at his address in Sodertalje after he was shot while police have arrested five suspects so far, public broadcaster SVT reported.

The police confirm that a man has died and that they are investigating murder.

The report alleged that he has broadcast the suspect live on social media, according to information that the police are investigating.

Momika, a Christian Iraqi, was granted a residence permit in 2021 and has since gained notoriety for organizing a series of Quran copy burnings in public places throughout the Nordic country.





