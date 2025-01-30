Israeli army demolishes another home in northern West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday demolished another Palestinian home in the northern occupied West Bank as its incursion in Jenin entered its 10th day.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the city of Qalqilya and detonated a three-story building belonging to Jamal Abu Haniyah, who was killed by the army in August last year.

Israel has also continued its incursion in the city of Tulkarem and its two refugee camps for the last four days.

Since the start of the military operation, as many as 30 Palestinians have been killed, with 17 in Jenin, three in Tulkarem, and 10 in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tammun.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli army destroyed around 100 homes in Jenin and set fire to others, forcing the majority of Jenin camp residents to leave their homes and areas.

The escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect in in Gaza on Jan. 19, following 15 months of Israel's genocidal war that killed over 47,000 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, at least 890 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied territory in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.





