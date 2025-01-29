UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on global community to lift sanctions on Syria

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called on the international community Tuesday to lift sanctions on Syria and help the country rebuild following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

"What I want to repeat today to the international community is please help Syria. Lift the sanctions and open up space for investments for reconstruction, for recovery," Filippo Grandi said during a visit to the Turkish capital Ankara, where he held a news conference.

Grandi, who said he would visit Jordan on Wednesday, noted that he conducted inspections in Damascus and Aleppo and highlighted the difficulties Syrians have faced since 2011 and the displacement of many people.

"This is very important, because if we don't do it now at the beginning of this transition or of this new period, we waste a lot of time," he added.

Stressing that nearly 12 million Syrians have been forced to either remain displaced within Syria or migrate to other countries. Grandi also shared information on those who have decided to return to their homes following the fall of the Assad regime.

He noted that he had a constructive meeting with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa, adding that his meetings in Syria on the return of displaced persons, human rights and security were positive.

"Türkiye itself is doing already a lot in Syria," he said, noting that Ankara has excellent procedures, mechanisms and practices in place for the return of Syrians to their country.

He also praised Turkish authorities for their outstanding work, emphasizing that they set an example.

Grandi noted that he received a message from senior officials in Syria emphasizing a vision of a country where all communities can live together in peace.

Highlighting the importance of electricity, he said the European Union had agreed on a roadmap to ease sanctions on Syria, noting that such measures needed to be expanded.