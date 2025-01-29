Malaysia to build school, hospital and mosque in Gaza, says Premier Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Wednesday announced that Kuala Lumpur will build a school, hospital, and mosque in Gaza which has been destroyed by Israel's genocidal war since October 2023.

Anwar's statement comes as the ceasefire in the besieged enclave continues in its second week since Jan. 19.

"The announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza after a brutal massacre that claimed more than 46,000 lives and displaced more than two million Palestinians should be welcomed with a plan for the recovery of Gaza," Anwar said on X.

"Malaysia will mobilize efforts to build a school, hospital, and mosque in Gaza to help alleviate the suffering endured by the Palestinian population," he added.

The ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





