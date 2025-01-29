Israeli army kills Palestinian, injures journalist in northern West Bank

The Israeli army killed one Palestinian and injured three others, including a journalist, in Tulkarem city in the northern occupied West Bank late Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that medical teams received the body of a Palestinian from the Israeli army at a military checkpoint near Tulkarem and transported it to a hospital.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Palestinian was shot and injured by the Israeli army after being besieged in his home in Tulkarem's Irtah neighborhood.

It added that the victim died of his wounds after the Israeli army continued besieging his home and preventing medical teams from reaching him.

The news agency reported that a journalist was among the three injured people, as she was covering the Israeli assault on the eastern areas of Tulkarem.

The Red Crescent also said the Israeli army arrested an injured Palestinian while he was being transferred to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Tulkarem Governor Abdullah Kamil said in a statement that the city's relief centers are open to shelter families who have been forced to flee the Tulkarem refugee camp due to Israeli attacks.

The assault on Tulkarem, now in its third day, is part of a larger military offensive in the Jenin refugee camp, where at least 18 people have been killed and 50 others injured since Jan. 21.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank due to Israel's war on Gaza, where over 47,300 people have been killed and 111,500 others injured since Oct. 7, 2023. A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

Over the same period, at least 880 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.